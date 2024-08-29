Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ENI were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in ENI by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ENI by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Price Performance

NYSE E opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

