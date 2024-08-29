Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

OEF stock opened at $269.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.