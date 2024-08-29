Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $2,447,970. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.