Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 151 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

