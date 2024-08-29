Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 96 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 135,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after buying an additional 65,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.