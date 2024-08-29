Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $70.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.50 to $70.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.45.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

