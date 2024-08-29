Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.55.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

