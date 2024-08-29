Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $72.00 at Evercore ISI

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

