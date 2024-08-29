Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,199.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,094.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,008.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

