Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,199.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,094.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,008.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.