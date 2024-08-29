Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Boosted by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,821 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
