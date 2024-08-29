Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $7.92. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 34,277 shares.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

