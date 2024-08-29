Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Renasant worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

