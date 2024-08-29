Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $632.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Replimune Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.32.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

