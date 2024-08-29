Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $632.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

