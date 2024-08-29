Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of REPL stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.