Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Repsol Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.