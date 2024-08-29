Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.51. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$148.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.74 per share, with a total value of C$36,498.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,337 shares of company stock worth $54,742. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

