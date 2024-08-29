ResMed Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $9.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.50. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $246.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,931 shares of company stock worth $20,326,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after acquiring an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 241,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

