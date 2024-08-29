Reviewing BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) & SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ)

BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BDO Unibank and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BDO Unibank N/A N/A N/A $56.93 0.48 SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

Profitability

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BDO Unibank. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BDO Unibank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BDO Unibank and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BDO Unibank N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BDO Unibank and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BDO Unibank 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats BDO Unibank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BDO Unibank

(Get Free Report)

BDO Unibank, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts; and personal and business loans, such as home, auto, SME, project finance, term, and working capital. The company also provides insurance products, including life and non-life insurance, and corporate insurance; debit, credit, and corporate cards; and funds, portfolio management, stock brokerage, loan syndication, underwriting, placing of debt and equity securities, financial advisory, and securities brokerage services. In addition, it engages in the leasing and sale of property; cash management; realty management; remittances; leasing products, such as finance and operating lease, receivable factoring, mortgage loans, installment paper purchase, and floor stock financing; capital markets; international banking; and online, mobile and phone banking services. Further, the company provides trade settlements, export bills purchases, and letters of credit; merchant and Point-of-Sale solutions, and institutional trust management services. BDO Unibank, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.