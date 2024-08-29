Reviewing Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

26.0% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Visionary shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $2.21 billion 0.03 -$54.44 million ($1.55) -1.25 Visionary $9.38 million 0.81 $1.02 million N/A N/A

Visionary has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -14.33% -5.22% -1.88% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Visionary beats Bright Scholar Education on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

