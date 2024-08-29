Reviewing Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) & Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 3.63 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $31.65 million 0.28 -$9.82 million ($0.27) -0.64

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metals Acquisition and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -50.42% -92.97% -43.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

