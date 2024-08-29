Reviewing Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hero Technologies and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -56.43% -2.06% -1.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hero Technologies and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Cronos Group $101.78 million 8.08 -$73.96 million ($0.15) -14.33

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

