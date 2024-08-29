Reviewing Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) & AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A AppFolio 0 1 7 0 2.88

AppFolio has a consensus target price of $277.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$16.72 million ($0.11) -8.55 AppFolio $722.08 million 11.50 $2.70 million $2.07 110.73

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -174.06% AppFolio 17.32% 27.39% 20.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppFolio beats Rego Payment Architectures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment. It also provides an all-digital financial payments platform that enable minors under the age of 13 years to purchase goods and services, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control; and cloud storage services. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties. It offers AppFolio Property Manager Core, a platform that provides the basic functionalities required to operate a property management business, as well as serves as a system of record; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers housing management, student housing management, complex accounting, leasing insights, large-scale operations support, role-based permissions, stack integrations, and enhanced customer support services; AppFolio Property Manager Max offers customer relationship management functionality, field customization, customer database functionality, and customer success management services; and AppFolio Investment Manager, a software that provides investment management, asset management, and relationship management solutions. The company also provides value-added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

