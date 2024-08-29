Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

