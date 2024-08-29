Richard H. Jones Sells 4,729 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $331,171.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,705,071.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

