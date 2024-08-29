Richard N. Jr. Grant Sells 6,788 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $47,312.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,555.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
inTEST Stock Performance
INTT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $17.99.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in inTEST by 23.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 564,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
