Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.61

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.61 and traded as low as C$30.80. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 4,342 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$337.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.61.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

