Robert J. Keady Sells 643 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 643 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $70,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,678.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $695.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

