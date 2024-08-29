Robert Kuhn Sells 1,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,917,362.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $152.67.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

