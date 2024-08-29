Robert L. Reffkin Sells 55,698 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

Compass Stock Down 1.7 %

COMP opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.89. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

