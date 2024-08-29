Robert W. Baird Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.