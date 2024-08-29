Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 466,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977,658. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

