Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.45

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.19. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 9,605 shares trading hands.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

