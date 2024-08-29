Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 148,350 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 19,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 59,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 27,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

