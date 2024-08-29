Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Wendy Mars Acquires 10,076 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($65,906.58).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.60) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($6.66). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 466.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428.43. The stock has a market cap of £42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,765.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($7.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 416.25 ($5.49).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.