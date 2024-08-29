Rory Harvey Sells 2,302 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 469.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 570,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,568 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $1,407,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 50,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

