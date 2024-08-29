Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 1,120 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,120.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $176.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

