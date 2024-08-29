Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 131 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.12. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

