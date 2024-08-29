Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 99 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Celanese were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CE opened at $128.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

