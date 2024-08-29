Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 1,532 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

