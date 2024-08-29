Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 2,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,990.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

