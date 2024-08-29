Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 2,685 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The firm has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

