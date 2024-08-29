Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.08. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $164.97.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

