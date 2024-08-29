Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $333,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $99,862,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

