Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS opened at $30.90 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

