Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $120,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

