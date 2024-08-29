Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $31,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $140.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

