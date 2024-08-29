Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $71,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after buying an additional 2,497,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,495,000 after buying an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.5 %

BN opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

