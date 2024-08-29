Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

